Dr. Mordecai Dicker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dicker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mordecai Dicker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mordecai Dicker, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Dicker works at
Locations
-
1
North Shore Gastroenterology PC233 E Shore Rd Ste 101, Great Neck, NY 11023 Directions (516) 487-2444
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Cove Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dicker?
About Dr. Mordecai Dicker, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1437169117
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Bellevue Hosps
- Nyu Bellevue Hosps
- Nyu Bellevue Hospitals
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dicker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dicker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dicker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dicker works at
Dr. Dicker has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dicker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dicker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dicker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dicker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dicker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.