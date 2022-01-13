Dr. Mordecai Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mordecai Klein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mordecai Klein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Klein works at
Locations
-
1
Harmony Heart Group4701 Old Shepard Pl Ste 160, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 612-4730
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klein?
Dr. Klein and his partners are excellent diagnosticians, caring and communicative. Nice office staff also. I have seen them for routine evaluation and emergency care. Highly recommend this group for any heart issues you may have.
About Dr. Mordecai Klein, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1881629541
Education & Certifications
- U Tex-Dallas/Parkland
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- Michael Reese Hosp Med Ctr
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Yeshiva University
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein works at
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Sinus Tachycardia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.