Dr. Mordechai Rabinovitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Mordechai Rabinovitz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Allegheny Valley Hospital, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Saint Clair Hospital, Upmc Altoona, Upmc East, Upmc Mercy, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Rabinovitz works at
Locations
-
1
UPMC General Internal Medicine3459 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 692-2210
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny Valley Hospital
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
- Saint Clair Hospital
- Upmc Altoona
- Upmc East
- Upmc Mercy
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Hes been my physician for 5 yrs. Excellent at explaining your issues and procedures hes going to be doing for you.
About Dr. Mordechai Rabinovitz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1306811864
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rabinovitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rabinovitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
