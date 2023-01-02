Overview

Dr. Mordechai Tarlow, MD is a Dermatologist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center.



Dr. Tarlow works at Advanced Dermatology & Skin Surgery, PC in Lakewood, NJ with other offices in Cranberry Twp, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Acne and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.