Dr. Mordechai Tarlow, MD
Dr. Mordechai Tarlow, MD is a Dermatologist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center.
Advanced Dermatology & Skin Surgery, PC456 Chestnut St Ste 201, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 905-9200Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSunday9:30am - 1:30pm
Advanced Liposuction Center20555 Route 19, Cranberry Twp, PA 16066 Directions (412) 956-6369
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Oscar Health
- QualCare
Dr Tarlow blew me away with his knowledge experience and five star patient care. I have never met anyone remotely as smart and talented as Dr. Tarlow. One of the factors that sets him apart from the rest besides for being the most knowledgeable and most talented than any other DERM I ever went to, is that he genuinely cares about u and wants the best for you. I was blow away. Even though he was very busy ....which is expected being top in his field, he still had so much patience with us and made us feel like the only ones. He also was the only DERM that actually took care of the issue I was having. Staff is extremely professional as well. The office is clean and beautifuly designed... Just all around the best I've ever seen. Strongly recommend.
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1992762017
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
