Dr. Mordechai Twena, MD

General Surgery
3.6 (19)
Map Pin Small Tucson, AZ
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mordechai Twena, MD

Dr. Mordechai Twena, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ben-Gurion University Of The Negev, Ben Gurion University Of The Negev and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.

Dr. Twena works at Mordechai F Twena MD PLLC in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Twena's Office Locations

    Susan La Ponsie Ognp LLC
    5659 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 731-3317

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Intestinal Obstruction
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Intestinal Obstruction

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Aug 08, 2020
    There is no other surgeon I would trust my life with a knife under anesthesia than Dr. Twena. He had operated on me twice already 2010 and 2019; both went very well. I even endured weeks of abdominal pain just so my insurance can change the referral letter to him from another surgeon, that's how good I believe he is. As a patient and as a nurse I stand on my statement that he is one of the best surgeons out there, because I have taken care of his patients too in the hospital. He is not the kind of sugar and spice everything nice doctor out there but a straight to the point kind of guy that a lot of people misinterpret as standoffish or rude. Still my respects and gratitude to him and his friendly staff for always giving me the best care always.
    JP — Aug 08, 2020
    About Dr. Mordechai Twena, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    • 1114982618
    Education & Certifications

    • Loma Linda University Med Center
    • Ben-Gurion University Of The Negev, Ben Gurion University Of The Negev
    Medical Education

    Dr. Mordechai Twena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Twena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Twena has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Twena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Twena works at Mordechai F Twena MD PLLC in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Twena’s profile.

    Dr. Twena has seen patients for Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Twena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Twena. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Twena.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Twena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Twena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

