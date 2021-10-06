Dr. Mordo Suchov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suchov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mordo Suchov, MD
Overview
Dr. Mordo Suchov, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Universidad AutÃ›noma de Nuevo LeÃ›n Facultad de Medicina and is affiliated with Mission Community Hospital, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Suchov works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates of Southern California16260 Ventura Blvd Ste LL15, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 905-1567
Downtown Office201 S Alvarado St Ste 711, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Directions (213) 483-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Community Hospital
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent bedside manners, thorough in answering all my questions during the pre-op visit and also before and after my procedures. I had my upper and lower GI endoscopies (EGD and colonoscopy)performed by Dr. Suchov, after I was recommended to him by a family member. He took time to explain all the findings and was very patient and polite. His office help me find the best facility to meet my needs, and made all necessary appointments in a timely manner. They navigated me through some insurance issues and solved the problems efficiently. Thank you to the whole team for a good experience!
About Dr. Mordo Suchov, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Harbor-UCLA Med Ctr
- La Co Harbor Ucla Med Ctr, Gastroenterology Sinai Hosp Of Baltimore, Internal Medicine
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- Universidad AutÃ›noma de Nuevo LeÃ›n Facultad de Medicina
- National Autonomous University of Mexico / Faculty of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suchov has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suchov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suchov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suchov works at
Dr. Suchov has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suchov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Suchov speaks Arabic and Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Suchov. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suchov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suchov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suchov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.