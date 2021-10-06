Overview

Dr. Mordo Suchov, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Universidad AutÃ›noma de Nuevo LeÃ›n Facultad de Medicina and is affiliated with Mission Community Hospital, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Suchov works at Mordo Suchov MD in Encino, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.