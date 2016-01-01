Dr. Blinder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morey Blinder, MD
Overview of Dr. Morey Blinder, MD
Dr. Morey Blinder, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Hematology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Heartland Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Blinder works at
Dr. Blinder's Office Locations
Saint Louis Office660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-8376
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Heartland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Morey Blinder, MD
- Hematology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1215953526
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- U Ill Coll Med
- U Ill Coll Med
- St Louis U, School of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blinder accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blinder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blinder works at
Dr. Blinder has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Sickle Cell Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blinder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Blinder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blinder.
