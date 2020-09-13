Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morey Klein, MD
Overview
Dr. Morey Klein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Locations
South Bay Cardiovascular Associates540 Union Blvd, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 422-6565
- 2 11241 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 261-8050
Eastchester's Forever Young Social Adult Day Care Inc2050 Eastchester Rd, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 239-8272
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
First time leaving a review but have to for this doctor. He treated my father at Good Sam when he was in very serious condition. Trust me he is the doctor you want to show up for you or a family member when the situation is critical. He is both intelligent and motivated to the extent that for the first time since my father got sick I felt like I could leave his bedside knowing he was getting the best treatment possible.
About Dr. Morey Klein, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardiac Imaging and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Klein speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
