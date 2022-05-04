Dr. Borden has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan Borden, DO
Overview of Dr. Morgan Borden, DO
Dr. Morgan Borden, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Borden works at
Dr. Borden's Office Locations
Burbank Women's Health Center2601 W Alameda Ave Ste 212, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 847-6990
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Borden truly is the best doctor I have ever had! I’ve been seeing her for years, and she truly provides the best most nurturing and professional care! She cared for me every step of the way during my pregnancy and took the time to talk to me, listen to me, and truly had a caring compassionate heart for every concern I had. I never feel rushed when I see her; instead she takes the time to make sure all my questions are answered. She leaves no stone unturned, whether it’s a woman’s wellness visit or caring for me during my pregnancy. During my labor and delivery, she was so caring and was exceptional in her expertise during each step! She kept me calm, relaxed and reassured me throughout the entire process. Her post delivery care is also exceptional; she always responds so thoughtfully and compassionately to my emails. She’s seriously the best and I’ll never go to another OBGYN!
About Dr. Morgan Borden, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1457691388
Education & Certifications
- Western University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Borden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borden.
