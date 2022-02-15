See All Family Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Morgan Ferruzzi, MD

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Morgan Ferruzzi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Ferruzzi works at Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians - Mountain Island in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians Mountain Island
    10816 Black Dog Ln Ste 160, Charlotte, NC 28214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1125

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 15, 2022
Dr. Ferruzzi is my new primary physician after my last one left. I was nervous since I'd been with the previous provider for so long but it has been an amazing transition! Dr. Ferruzzi is thorough, takes her time, asks lots of questions to make sure she has a well-rounded view of symptoms, knows when to make a referral to a specialist instead of guessing and trying tons of meds, and has a way of putting you at ease even during the more uncomfortable conversations. Her taking the time to truly listen to me and make smart referrals led to the diagnosis of a chronic illness I didn't know I had. She's not a "treat the symptoms" kind of doctor. She wants to treat the cause and it makes all the difference. Highly recommend!
mevargas — Feb 15, 2022
About Dr. Morgan Ferruzzi, MD

  • Family Medicine
  • 5 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1366935728
Education & Certifications

  • EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES
  • Family Practice
Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

