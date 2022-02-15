Dr. Morgan Ferruzzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferruzzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Morgan Ferruzzi, MD
Overview
Dr. Morgan Ferruzzi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Ferruzzi works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians Mountain Island10816 Black Dog Ln Ste 160, Charlotte, NC 28214 Directions (704) 951-1125
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ferruzzi?
Dr. Ferruzzi is my new primary physician after my last one left. I was nervous since I'd been with the previous provider for so long but it has been an amazing transition! Dr. Ferruzzi is thorough, takes her time, asks lots of questions to make sure she has a well-rounded view of symptoms, knows when to make a referral to a specialist instead of guessing and trying tons of meds, and has a way of putting you at ease even during the more uncomfortable conversations. Her taking the time to truly listen to me and make smart referrals led to the diagnosis of a chronic illness I didn't know I had. She's not a "treat the symptoms" kind of doctor. She wants to treat the cause and it makes all the difference. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Morgan Ferruzzi, MD
- Family Medicine
- 5 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1366935728
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES
- Family Practice
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferruzzi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ferruzzi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ferruzzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferruzzi works at
Dr. Ferruzzi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferruzzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferruzzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferruzzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.