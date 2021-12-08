Dr. Morgan Hott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Morgan Hott, MD
Overview
Dr. Morgan Hott, MD is a Dermatologist in Warren, OH.
Locations
Warren Dermatology and Mohs Surgery735 Niles Cortland Rd Se, Warren, OH 44484 Directions (330) 856-6365
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Hott performed the MOHS on my nose. Only a trained eye would know it. No disfiguration. He is kind and patient...and so skillful. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Morgan Hott, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1902006117
Education & Certifications
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hott has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rash, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.