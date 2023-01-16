Dr. Morgan Kizzar, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kizzar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Morgan Kizzar, DPM
Overview of Dr. Morgan Kizzar, DPM
Dr. Morgan Kizzar, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Canon City, CO. They graduated from Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University and is affiliated with St. Thomas More Hospital.
Dr. Kizzar works at
Dr. Kizzar's Office Locations
-
1
Fremont Foot and Ankle1336 Bauer Ln Ste B, Canon City, CO 81212 Directions (719) 275-1037
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Thomas More Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kizzar?
I cannot speak highly enough about Dr. Kizzar and his office staff. My husband originally consulted Dr. Kizzar about a painful toe issue and we appreciated the fact that Dr. Kizzar suggested & attempted non-surgical options to attempt to correct the issue. Ultimately, surgery was required and it was incredibly successful without any adverse post-op issues. I have been in the health care industry for more than 40 years and am absolutely amazed to have such a wonderful physician and surgeon in Canon City. Throughout the entire process we never felt rushed and appreciated the patience, kindness and detail exhibited by Dr. Kizzar. All of our questions were answered without judgment and he was immediately responsive to any need that we had. His office staff is also kind, engaged and friendly (definitely a plus in this day and age).
About Dr. Morgan Kizzar, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1912261074
Education & Certifications
- Northside Medical Center
- Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University
- Arizona State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kizzar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kizzar accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kizzar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kizzar works at
Dr. Kizzar has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kizzar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kizzar speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kizzar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kizzar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kizzar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kizzar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.