Dr. Morgan Lorio, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Morgan Lorio, MD

Dr. Morgan Lorio, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Johnson City Medical Center and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Lorio works at Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics - Centennial in Nashville, TN with other offices in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lorio's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nashville
    2400 Patterson St Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 342-6300
  2. 2
    Royal Palm Beach Rehab Corp
    6150 Metrowest Blvd Ste 102, Orlando, FL 32835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 326-6477

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bristol Regional Medical Center
  • Johnson City Medical Center
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Carpal Tunnel Release
Osteoarthritis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Carpal Tunnel Release
Osteoarthritis

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Carpal Tunnel Release
Osteoarthritis
Trigger Finger
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Elbow Tenotomy
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hand Fracture
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer
Hand Tendon Repair
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Steroid Injection
Trigger Finger Release
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wrist Fracture
Wrist Fusion
Wrist Replacement
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Dec 26, 2018
    Dr. Lori is fabulous! Easy manner, talks to you as he reviews test results. It's a team effort. Only issue is waiting to see him. I usually wait over 2 hours in the waiting room. Next time I'm going to call ahead and find out if he is running on time.
    Sue Podas in Gallatin, TN — Dec 26, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Morgan Lorio, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730156720
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Residency
    • University at Buffalo - State University of New York
    Medical Education
    • LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Morgan Lorio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lorio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lorio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lorio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Lorio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lorio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lorio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lorio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

