Dr. Morgan Lorio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lorio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Morgan Lorio, MD
Overview of Dr. Morgan Lorio, MD
Dr. Morgan Lorio, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Johnson City Medical Center and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Lorio's Office Locations
Nashville2400 Patterson St Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 342-6300
Royal Palm Beach Rehab Corp6150 Metrowest Blvd Ste 102, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 326-6477
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lori is fabulous! Easy manner, talks to you as he reviews test results. It's a team effort. Only issue is waiting to see him. I usually wait over 2 hours in the waiting room. Next time I'm going to call ahead and find out if he is running on time.
About Dr. Morgan Lorio, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lorio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lorio accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lorio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Lorio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lorio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lorio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lorio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.