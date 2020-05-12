Dr. Morgan Magid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Morgan Magid, MD
Overview
Dr. Morgan Magid, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.
Locations
Dermatology Surgical & Medical Group1661 Soquel Dr Ste E, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 476-2444
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
An excellent doctor, really cares about his patients. Very knowledgable and understanding, I highly recommend Dr. Magid.
About Dr. Morgan Magid, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
