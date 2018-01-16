Dr. Horn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan Horn, MD
Overview of Dr. Morgan Horn, MD
Dr. Morgan Horn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Little Rock, AR.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horn's Office Locations
- 1 1811 Rahling Rd # 1, Little Rock, AR 72223 Directions (501) 214-2360
-
2
Uams Sats Program4301 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 686-6201
-
3
Novacare Rehabilitation Agency11300 Financial Centre Pkwy, Little Rock, AR 72211 Directions (501) 214-2360
- 4 521 Jack Stephens Dr Fl 1, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 686-6560
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Horn?
Dr. Moore is the best Doctor ever. She’s patient, and very about your overall well being. I recommend her to all of my friends and family.
About Dr. Morgan Horn, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1730541798
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horn accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.