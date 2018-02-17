Dr. Morgan Norris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Morgan Norris, MD
Overview of Dr. Morgan Norris, MD
Dr. Morgan Norris, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor University
Dr. Norris works at
Dr. Norris' Office Locations
Norris Plastic Surgery7737 Southwest Fwy Ste 990, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 627-7000
Norris Plastic Surgery6400 Fannin St Ste 2130, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 383-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had lipo-tummy tuck 6weeks ago. Results are excellent. Dr Norris and staff are amazing. He aims for perfection and is extremely caring. Highly recommend Dr Norris and staff.
About Dr. Morgan Norris, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1902986656
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Medical College of Virginia
- Virginia Commonwealth University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Norris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norris accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Norris speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Norris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norris.
