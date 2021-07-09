Dr. Morgan Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Morgan Parker, MD
Overview of Dr. Morgan Parker, MD
Dr. Morgan Parker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence.
Dr. Parker works at
Dr. Parker's Office Locations
Dermatology Consultants PC4230 Harding Pike Ste 609E, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 222-6027
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Superb Experience! Dr. Parker is extremely competent. He performed two cataract surgeries and identified pre-existing issues that required ongoing monitoring. I had a concern about the prior condition and called his office at midnight, expecting to get an answering service and someone from an on-call staff to respond. But, it was Dr. Parker who called me back immediately and scheduled an appointment to see me early the next morning, which was on a Saturday! He and his courteous office staff provided full explanations about the procedures, aftercare, and costs, which were very reasonable. His surgical team are true professionals!
About Dr. Morgan Parker, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1417987926
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
- Riverside Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
