Overview of Dr. Morgan Renner, MD

Dr. Morgan Renner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Renner works at Acuity Eye Group & Retina Institute of California in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Fullerton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.