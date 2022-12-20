See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Encinitas, CA
Dr. Morgan Silldorff, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (38)
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Morgan Silldorff, MD

Dr. Morgan Silldorff, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Tri-city Medical Center.

Dr. Silldorff works at Brain and Spine Physicians of Houston in Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Silldorff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Morgan Silldorff MD
    310 Santa Fe Dr Ste 112, Encinitas, CA 92024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 642-7007

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
  • Tri-city Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 20, 2022
    I had a few questions for him and he answered them perfectly and explained them out to me. Very professional and I recommend Dr Silldorf to everyone.
    Arturo — Dec 20, 2022
    About Dr. Morgan Silldorff, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366790479
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Silldorff has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silldorff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silldorff works at Brain and Spine Physicians of Houston in Encinitas, CA. View the full address on Dr. Silldorff’s profile.

    Dr. Silldorff has seen patients for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silldorff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Silldorff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silldorff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silldorff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silldorff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

