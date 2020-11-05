Dr. Morgan Thakore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thakore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Morgan Thakore, MD
Overview
Dr. Morgan Thakore, MD is a Dermatologist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Thakore works at
Locations
-
1
Practice1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thakore?
GREAT !! Saw me same morning as I applied as a new patient. Very good diagnosis and course of treatment. Definitely going back.
About Dr. Morgan Thakore, MD
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1770875130
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Dermatology
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thakore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Thakore using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Thakore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thakore works at
Dr. Thakore has seen patients for Hair Loss, Itchy Skin and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thakore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Thakore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thakore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thakore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thakore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.