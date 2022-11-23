See All Otolaryngologists in Pocatello, ID
Dr. Morgan Yost, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.7 (36)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Morgan Yost, DO

Dr. Morgan Yost, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pocatello, ID. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Med. A.T. Still University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Portneuf Medical Center.

Dr. Yost works at Portneuf Ear Nose And Throat Clinic in Pocatello, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yost's Office Locations

    Teton Spine Pllc
    777 Hospital Way Ste 115, Pocatello, ID 83201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 239-1960

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Portneuf Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Tinnitus
Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Tinnitus

Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Tinnitus
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deafness
Deviated Septum
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Enlarged Turbinates
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Malignant Otitis Externa
Nosebleed
Oral Cancer
Outer Ear Infection
Perforated Eardrum
Pharyngitis
Sleep Apnea
TMJ
Tongue Cancer
Tonsillitis
Vertigo
Wheezing
Acoustic Neuroma
Anosmia
Bedsores
Bell's Palsy
Birthmark
Broken Nose
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Chronic Tonsillitis
Cough
Dentofacial Anomalies
ENT Cancer
Facial Fracture
Hearing Loss
Laryngeal Cancer
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nasal Obstruction
Nasal Polyp
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Osteosarcoma
Otitis Media
Otosclerosis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Skin Cancer
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Thyroid Disease
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 23, 2022
    Dr. Yost spent a good amount of time evaluating my condition and listening to me. He explains in terms I understand. What impresses me of Dr. Yost is that he will not try to suggest any surgery if he does not think surgery will help. He believes in starting first with conventional treatment methods. I was impressed by the thorough screening of my condition by Dr Yost and his staff. I felt that I was given adequate time for examination and to have questions answered. My patient visit and follow-up notes were available on MyChart soon after my visit concluded. By all means I recommend Dr. Yost!
    Frank — Nov 23, 2022
    About Dr. Morgan Yost, DO

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese
    • 1639485246
    Education & Certifications

    • Northeast Regional Medical Center, Kirksville, MO
    • Kirksville College of Osteopathic Med. A.T. Still University of Health Sciences
    • Utah State University, Logan, Ut
    • Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Morgan Yost, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yost is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yost has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yost works at Portneuf Ear Nose And Throat Clinic in Pocatello, ID. View the full address on Dr. Yost’s profile.

    Dr. Yost has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yost on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Yost. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yost.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yost, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yost appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

