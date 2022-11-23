Overview of Dr. Morgan Yost, DO

Dr. Morgan Yost, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pocatello, ID. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Med. A.T. Still University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Portneuf Medical Center.



Dr. Yost works at Portneuf Ear Nose And Throat Clinic in Pocatello, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.