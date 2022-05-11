Dr. Morgan Zellers, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zellers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Morgan Zellers, DPM
Overview of Dr. Morgan Zellers, DPM
Dr. Morgan Zellers, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rockford, MI.
Dr. Zellers' Office Locations
Integrated Physical Medicine Pllc6769 Courtland Dr NE Ste 100, Rockford, MI 49341 Directions (616) 863-9482Monday9:30am - 6:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Medical City Frisco
- Texas Health Frisco
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Superior HealthPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zellers took care of an ingrown toe nail and a painful corn. In one short visit I was pain free and have continued to be pain free. She had a gentle touch and a friendly demeanor. Sorry Dr. Zellers, my feet are now yours.
About Dr. Morgan Zellers, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1952716078
