Overview of Dr. Morgan Zellers, DPM

Dr. Morgan Zellers, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rockford, MI.



Dr. Zellers works at Integrated Physical Medicine Pllc in Rockford, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.