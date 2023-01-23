See All Dermatologists in Reston, VA
Dr. Morgana Colombo, MD

Dermatology
3.7 (52)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Morgana Colombo, MD is a Dermatologist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV.

Dr. Colombo works at Integrated Dermatology of Reston in Reston, VA with other offices in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Acne and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Integrated Dermatology of Reston
    1886 Metro Center Dr Ste 650, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 884-0171
    Monday
    8:15am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 5:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 5:45pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 5:45pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 3:45pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Capital Dermatology Ltd.
    4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 500, Alexandria, VA 22304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 370-0073

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Skin
Acne
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Acne
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion

Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jan 23, 2023
    Dr. Tess is very caring and knowledgeable. The appointment is not rushed and she addresses all your concerns and questions thoroughly. Very impressed with the level of professionalism and cleanliness of office.
    Jan 23, 2023
    About Dr. Morgana Colombo, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760658942
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Morgana Colombo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colombo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Colombo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Colombo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Colombo has seen patients for Dry Skin, Acne and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colombo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Colombo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colombo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colombo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colombo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

