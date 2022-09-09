Dr. Morisa Marin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Morisa Marin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Morisa Marin, MD
Dr. Morisa Marin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Smithtown, NY.
Dr. Marin's Office Locations
1
Women's Health Professionals Llp48 Route 25A Ste 207, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 751-0934Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Obstetrical Gynecological Specialties PC2500 Nesconset Hwy Bldg 10A, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 751-0934
3
Stony Brook University Hospital101 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 862-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Marin for over 30 years. She has always taken the time to discuss my GYN issues and also reviews other subjects such as whether I had a recent colonoscopy and bone density. She is patient and always listens. Her recommendations regarding my female health have been spot on. I would highly recommend Dr Marin. I can’t imagine going to any one else.
About Dr. Morisa Marin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marin has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marin speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Marin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.