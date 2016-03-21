Overview of Dr. Morris Blount Jr, MD

Dr. Morris Blount Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Advocate Trinity Hospital and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Blount Jr works at Metropolitan Family Services in Chicago, IL with other offices in Chicago Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.