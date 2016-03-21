Dr. Morris Blount Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blount Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Morris Blount Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Morris Blount Jr, MD
Dr. Morris Blount Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Advocate Trinity Hospital and Palos Community Hospital.
Dr. Blount Jr's Office Locations
Metropolitan Family Services3062 E 91st St, Chicago, IL 60617 Directions (773) 371-2900
Grand Prairie Services450 W Lincoln Hwy, Chicago Heights, IL 60411 Directions (708) 985-3040
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Trinity Hospital
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I really enjoyed Dr. Blount and the services he provided. Excellent!
About Dr. Morris Blount Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1003912601
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blount Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blount Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blount Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Blount Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blount Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blount Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blount Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.