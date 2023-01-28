Dr. Morris Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Morris Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Morris Chang, MD
Dr. Morris Chang, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
Swedish Medical Center - Issaquah751 NE Blakely Dr, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (206) 386-4744
(Administrative Office Only)22220 Marine View Dr S Ste 200, Des Moines, WA 98198 Directions (206) 824-3362
Highline Sleep Center16233 Sylvester Rd SW Ste G70, Burien, WA 98166 Directions (206) 988-5779
Minor & James Medical Pllc550 17th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 386-4744
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chang is my favorite provider. I enjoy the way he explains things and how he listens to me. I appreciate the time he puts on his patients.
About Dr. Morris Chang, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1164420428
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
- University of Vermont
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- University of Kansas / Main Campus
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang speaks Chinese.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
