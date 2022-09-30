Dr. Elevado has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morris Elevado, MD
Dr. Morris Elevado, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and South County Hospital.
Gastrointestinal Medicine Assoc1150 Reservoir Ave Ste 201, Cranston, RI 02920 Directions (401) 943-1300
Internal Medicine Associates360 Kingstown Rd Unit 202, Narragansett, RI 02882 Directions (401) 789-1860
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- South County Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr Elevado is the kindest most informed doctor I have ever seen in my 60 years. He’s easy to talk to and always makes sure you understand what’s being said. I have a few doctors for a few issue but none are like him. !!
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1417941105
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Dr. Elevado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elevado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elevado works at
Dr. Elevado has seen patients for Gastrointestinal Malabsorption, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elevado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Elevado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elevado.
