Dr. Morris Guthrie, MD

Pediatric Ophthalmology
4.9 (176)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Morris Guthrie, MD

Dr. Morris Guthrie, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Baptist Children's Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Nicklaus Children's Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.

Dr. Guthrie works at ROP Consultants of FL PA in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Guthrie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ROP Consultants of Florida, PA
    8740 N Kendall Dr Ste 117, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 239-6360
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Children's Hospital
  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • Nicklaus Children's Hospital
  • North Shore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Lazy Eye
Exotropia
B-Scan Ultrasound
Lazy Eye
Exotropia
B-Scan Ultrasound

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 176 ratings
    Patient Ratings (176)
    5 Star
    (163)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 17, 2018
    Dr. Guthrie is a fantastic opthamologist for children! Dr. Guthrie and his team are amazing! They were so helpful to answer any questions and at times when I felt doubt, they reinforced those gaps with assurance that stood strong and true. Rest assured - if you have a child in need, even a very young child like mine, that needs to be seen for an eyesight problem - you are in GREAT and BEST hands with him. He cares about his patients. Highly recommended
    Carolina in Miami , FL — Oct 17, 2018
    About Dr. Morris Guthrie, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1417954496
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Baptist Health Systems Montclair &amp;amp; Princeton
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
