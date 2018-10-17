Overview of Dr. Morris Guthrie, MD

Dr. Morris Guthrie, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Baptist Children's Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Nicklaus Children's Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Guthrie works at ROP Consultants of FL PA in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.