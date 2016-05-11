See All Otolaryngologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Morris Kravecas, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.4 (12)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Morris Kravecas, MD

Dr. Morris Kravecas, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Cancer Institute, Nicklaus Children's Hospital and Uhealth Tower.

Dr. Kravecas works at South Florida ENT Associates in Miami, FL with other offices in Miami Lakes, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Dizziness and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kravecas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Florida Ent Associates Inc
    11760 SW 40th St Ste 743, Miami, FL 33175 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 225-5774
  2. 2
    15280 NW 79th Ct Ste 200, Miami Lakes, FL 33016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 225-5774

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Cancer Institute
  • Nicklaus Children's Hospital
  • Uhealth Tower

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 11, 2016
    Dr. Kravecas is excellent, but his staff name Vanesa refused to schedule a urgent appointment. It is a shame.
    Nancy Perez-Crespo in Miami, FL — May 11, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Morris Kravecas, MD
    About Dr. Morris Kravecas, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1942200340
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medstar Georgetown Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
