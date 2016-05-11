Dr. Morris Kravecas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kravecas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Morris Kravecas, MD
Overview of Dr. Morris Kravecas, MD
Dr. Morris Kravecas, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Cancer Institute, Nicklaus Children's Hospital and Uhealth Tower.
Dr. Kravecas' Office Locations
South Florida Ent Associates Inc11760 SW 40th St Ste 743, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 225-5774
- 2 15280 NW 79th Ct Ste 200, Miami Lakes, FL 33016 Directions (305) 225-5774
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Cancer Institute
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kravecas is excellent, but his staff name Vanesa refused to schedule a urgent appointment. It is a shame.
About Dr. Morris Kravecas, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942200340
Education & Certifications
- Medstar Georgetown Med Center
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Dr. Kravecas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kravecas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kravecas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kravecas has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Dizziness and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kravecas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kravecas speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kravecas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kravecas.
