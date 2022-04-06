Dr. Levinsohn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morris Levinsohn, MD
Dr. Morris Levinsohn, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Willoughby, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 61 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF STELLENBOSCH / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UH Richmond Medical Center.
Morris W. Levinsohn M.d. Inc.4212 State Route 306 Ste 204, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 946-6725
Hospital Affiliations
- UH Richmond Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr levinsohn has been helping my family for over 20 years through multiple generations. He is one of the kindest people you will ever meet. He cares very deeply for his patients and it shows. He always tries to help and always means well. He takes his time trying to figure out the best course of action and learning about everyone's situation. The environment is so welcoming and it's always nice to see him. He is a bit hard of hearing so he often miss hears people so you might have to repeat things a little louder.
- Neurology
- 61 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- UNIVERSITY OF STELLENBOSCH / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
