Dr. Morris Polsky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital, Howard County General Hospital and Northwest Hospital Center.



Dr. Polsky works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland - Columbia in Columbia, MD with other offices in Fulton, MD, Catonsville, MD and Eldersburg, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.