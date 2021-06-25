Dr. Morris Polsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Morris Polsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Morris Polsky, MD
Dr. Morris Polsky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital, Howard County General Hospital and Northwest Hospital Center.
Dr. Polsky works at
Dr. Polsky's Office Locations
Columbia Office10710 Charter Dr Ste 300, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 644-1880Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Fulton Office11810 W Market Pl, Fulton, MD 20759 Directions (410) 644-1880
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland - Catonsville910 Frederick Rd, Catonsville, MD 21228 Directions (410) 644-1880Monday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland - Eldersburg5961 Exchange Dr Ste 100, Eldersburg, MD 21784 Directions (410) 644-1880
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
- Howard County General Hospital
- Northwest Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would and I have. He now has my neighbor as a patient.
About Dr. Morris Polsky, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1144224916
Education & Certifications
- Univ Pa Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
Dr. Polsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Polsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Polsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Polsky works at
Dr. Polsky has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Polsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Polsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.