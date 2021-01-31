See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Huntsville, AL
Dr. Morris Seymour Jr, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.1 (23)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Morris Seymour Jr, MD

Dr. Morris Seymour Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center, Highlands Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.

Dr. Seymour Jr works at TOC- The Orthopaedic Center in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Madison, AL and Scottsboro, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Spondylolisthesis and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Seymour Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Orthopaedic Center
    927 Franklin St SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 539-2728
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Madison Office - TOC
    8415 WANN DR, Madison, AL 35758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 539-2728
  3. 3
    Huntsville Hospital
    101 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 539-2728
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  4. 4
    Toc Scottsboro
    104 Liberty Ln, Scottsboro, AL 35769 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 574-4448

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crestwood Medical Center
  • Highlands Medical Center
  • Huntsville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain
Spondylolisthesis
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Arthritis of the Elbow
Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Knee Dislocation
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous
Laminoforaminotomy
Limb Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Nerve Block
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Baker's Cyst
Broken Arm
Broken Neck
Carpal Tunnel Release
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Clavicle Fracture
Coccygeal Pain
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
De Quervain's Disease
Disc Replacement
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dupuytren's Contracture
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Endoscopic Discectomy
Gout
Hammer Toe
Humerus Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Lupus
Meniscus Surgery
Myelopathy
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Pelvic Fracture
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Sacrum Disorders
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spine Fracture Treatment
Steroid Injection
Systemic Chondromalacia
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Trigger Finger
Trigger Point Injection
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jan 31, 2021
    Dr Seymour replaced 4 disc over 10 years ago and and I’m doing great. He is a great doctor that cares about his patients. I would not use any other Surgeon.
    — Jan 31, 2021
    About Dr. Morris Seymour Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366411027
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Morris Seymour Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seymour Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seymour Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seymour Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seymour Jr has seen patients for Back Pain, Spondylolisthesis and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seymour Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Seymour Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seymour Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seymour Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seymour Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

