Dr. Morris Silver, MD
Dr. Morris Silver, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Coast Plaza Hospital.
Dr. Silver works at
Marciano Medical Inc.1125 S Beverly Dr Ste 601A, Los Angeles, CA 90035 Directions (310) 295-9673
William Levin MD2080 Century Park E Ste 906, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (310) 295-9673
Morris B. Silver MD A Medical Corp.9301 Wilshire Blvd Ste 602, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 295-9673
- Coast Plaza Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
Yes, I would highly recommend Dr. Silver for sure. He was the right choice for me. I can’t begin to tell you how many doctors I screened before making my decision. I am. so thankful that Dr silver was in my plan. His office scheduling was great. Elizabeth spoke to me for some time explained things and reassured me. They took care of everything expeditiously simply amazing!!! Easy peasy to get an appointment and soon !!! I did not have to wait months out which causes more anxiety. Today my two procedures went well no pain and I was out cold. Tat was the best part did not feel anything. Dr Silver was kind, compassionate, caring , friendly and very funny! I am so glad it is over and grateful that I chose Dr Silver. Everything from beginning to end went well. The prep part is not fun at all in fact it was quite unpleasant , but it is necessary and once this is over you will be happy you got it done because it can save your life. The right dr is critical. It is so important!!!
About Dr. Morris Silver, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- New York Med College
- Montefiore Med Center
- Montefiore / Albert Einstein Coll of Med
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- New York University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Silver has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.