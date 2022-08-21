Dr. Morris Washington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Washington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Morris Washington, MD
Overview
Dr. Morris Washington, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center and Grand Strand Medical Center.
Dr. Washington works at
Locations
-
1
Grand Strand Bariatric Surgery920 Doug White Dr Ste 420, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 353-5360
Hospital Affiliations
- East Cooper Medical Center
- Grand Strand Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Washington?
Staff is great.
About Dr. Morris Washington, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1801970207
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Washington has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Washington accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Washington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Washington works at
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Washington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Washington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Washington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Washington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.