Dr. Morris Washington, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center and Grand Strand Medical Center.



Dr. Washington works at Grand Strand Bariatric Surgery in Myrtle Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.