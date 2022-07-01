Dr. Westmoreland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris Westmoreland, MD
Overview
Dr. Morris Westmoreland, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.
Dr. Westmoreland works at
Locations
Murfreesboro Surgical Specialty1800 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 440, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 867-1940
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Westmoreland was very friendly upon our first meeting. He was extremely thorough about the 2 surgery options that I could choose from, which included drawings of the procedures itself. I was touched by his soul, from which he spoke from.
About Dr. Morris Westmoreland, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1265420988
Education & Certifications
- U Tenn Intgrtd Surg Prgm
- Methodist University Hospital
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Westmoreland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Westmoreland works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Westmoreland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westmoreland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westmoreland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westmoreland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.