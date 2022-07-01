Overview

Dr. Morris Westmoreland, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.



Dr. Westmoreland works at Mid State Surgery, PLLC in Murfreesboro, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.