Dr. Morry Olenick, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
2.8 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Morry Olenick, MD

Dr. Morry Olenick, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Thornton, CO. They completed their fellowship with Louisiana State University Med Center|Louisiana State University Medical Center

Dr. Olenick works at Morry Olenick, MD in Thornton, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Olenick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Health One Occupational Med
    9195 Grant St Ste 301, Thornton, CO 80229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-6082

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Suburban Medical Center
  • St. Anthony North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 24, 2020
    Already have. In 2006 my left wrist developed a huge cyst. Doc Olenick told me the risks of not being able to feel because of the damage done. 2020 and my hand still has feeling and works just as good as my right hand! I love this guy! Amazing doc! I recommend him to everyone I know.
    Sabrina — Dec 24, 2020
    About Dr. Morry Olenick, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1265596308
    • 1265596308
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Louisiana State University Med Center|Louisiana State University Medical Center
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Morry Olenick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olenick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Olenick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Olenick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Olenick works at Morry Olenick, MD in Thornton, CO. View the full address on Dr. Olenick’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Olenick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olenick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olenick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olenick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

