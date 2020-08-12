Dr. Morteza Mousavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mousavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Morteza Mousavi, MD
Overview of Dr. Morteza Mousavi, MD
Dr. Morteza Mousavi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Dr. Mousavi's Office Locations
Morteza S Mousavi MD2296 Opitz Blvd Ste 340, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 878-0941
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Caring, very knowledgeable and thorough!
About Dr. Morteza Mousavi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 55 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1861442055
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mousavi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mousavi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mousavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mousavi speaks Persian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mousavi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mousavi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mousavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mousavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.