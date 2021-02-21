Overview of Dr. Morteza Shamsnia, MD

Dr. Morteza Shamsnia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Tehran University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Shamsnia works at Tulane Neuroscience Center in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.