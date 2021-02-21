Dr. Morteza Shamsnia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shamsnia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Morteza Shamsnia, MD
Overview of Dr. Morteza Shamsnia, MD
Dr. Morteza Shamsnia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Tehran University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Shamsnia works at
Dr. Shamsnia's Office Locations
Tulane Neuroscience Center1415 Tulane Ave Fl 5, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-5561
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have been struggling with insomnia for years. In one visit, he diagnosed and solved the problem. I am now more focused at work. So glad to have relief after all this time!
About Dr. Morteza Shamsnia, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- U Kans Sch Med|U Mo-Columbia Sch Med
- Tehran U Hosps
- Tehran University School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Shamsnia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shamsnia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shamsnia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shamsnia works at
Dr. Shamsnia has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shamsnia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Shamsnia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shamsnia.
