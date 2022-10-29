Overview

Dr. Morteza Tavakol, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.



Dr. Tavakol works at Palm Beach Cardiology Center in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.