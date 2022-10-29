Dr. Tavakol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morteza Tavakol, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Morteza Tavakol, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Tavakol works at
Locations
Allergy & Asthma Care3365 Burns Rd Ste 101, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 775-1061
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tavakol recommended an echocardiogram the day after meeting me for the first time. It was done at the end of the following day, quickly analyzed by him and I was into the hospital at 6:30 the next morning for a coronary angioplasty with a stent. I wanted to take the weekend to think about everything and he said I may not make it through the weekend. That alone made me think twice about my reluctance. My BP went from 192/90 to 133/72 in four days and I am breathing significantly better………all because of of the care and attention shown by Dr Tavakol. His professional care and attention to detail likely saved my life. I’m 76 years young and have so much to live for.
About Dr. Morteza Tavakol, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043476807
Education & Certifications
- New York Methodist Hospital
- Saint George`s University / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tavakol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Tavakol has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tavakol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tavakol speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tavakol. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tavakol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tavakol, there are benefits to both methods.