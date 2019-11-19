Dr. Morteza Yavari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yavari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Morteza Yavari, MD
Overview of Dr. Morteza Yavari, MD
Dr. Morteza Yavari, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Pahlavi Unvimedical School Iran and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Dr. Yavari works at
Dr. Yavari's Office Locations
Florida Physician Specialists LLC3550 University Blvd S Ste 202, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 730-2553
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Smart doctor who is also compassionate and considerate . Very knowledgeable clinician and he has helpful staff. Highly recommended
About Dr. Morteza Yavari, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- Wilmington Medical Center
- Wilmington Med Ctr
- Pahlavi Unvimedical School Iran
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yavari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yavari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yavari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Yavari works at
Dr. Yavari has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yavari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Yavari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yavari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yavari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yavari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.