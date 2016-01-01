Dr. Morton Fridman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fridman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Morton Fridman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine.
Dr. Fridman works at
Locations
Morton Fridman MD15 Engle St Ste 200, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 805-5974
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Morton Fridman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
