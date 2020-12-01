Dr. Morton Goldfarb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldfarb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Morton Goldfarb, MD
Overview of Dr. Morton Goldfarb, MD
Dr. Morton Goldfarb, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Dr. Goldfarb's Office Locations
Ent. Associates of Alabama PC833 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 402, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 918-4073
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is a GREAT DOCTOR!!!
About Dr. Morton Goldfarb, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 58 years of experience
- English, German
- 1750395471
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
