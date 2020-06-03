See All Neurologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Morton Hyson, MD

Neurology
2.5 (25)
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Morton Hyson, MD

Dr. Morton Hyson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSIT DI NAPOLI II / LA CLINICA ODONTOIATRICA and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Hyson works at Morton I Hyson M.d Prof. Corp. in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), EMG (Electromyography) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hyson's Office Locations

    Morton I Hyson M.d Prof. Corp.
    Morton I Hyson M.d Prof. Corp.
    701 Shadow Ln Ste 170, Las Vegas, NV 89106
(702) 387-1757

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • MountainView Hospital
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

EEG (Electroencephalogram)
EMG (Electromyography)
Migraine
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
EMG (Electromyography)
Migraine

EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jun 03, 2020
    He is fast and abrupt but I didn't mind that. He prescribed an anticonvulsant that worked perfectly for me when I told him Keppra wasn't good for me
    — Jun 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Morton Hyson, MD

    • Neurology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1710915368
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSIT DI NAPOLI II / LA CLINICA ODONTOIATRICA
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hyson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hyson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hyson works at Morton I Hyson M.d Prof. Corp. in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Hyson’s profile.

    Dr. Hyson has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), EMG (Electromyography) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hyson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hyson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hyson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

