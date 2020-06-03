Dr. Hyson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morton Hyson, MD
Overview of Dr. Morton Hyson, MD
Dr. Morton Hyson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSIT DI NAPOLI II / LA CLINICA ODONTOIATRICA and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Hyson works at
Dr. Hyson's Office Locations
-
1
Morton I Hyson M.d Prof. Corp.701 Shadow Ln Ste 170, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 387-1757
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hyson?
He is fast and abrupt but I didn't mind that. He prescribed an anticonvulsant that worked perfectly for me when I told him Keppra wasn't good for me
About Dr. Morton Hyson, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710915368
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIT DI NAPOLI II / LA CLINICA ODONTOIATRICA
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hyson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hyson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hyson works at
Dr. Hyson has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), EMG (Electromyography) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hyson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hyson speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hyson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hyson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.