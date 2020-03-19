Dr. Morton Kahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Morton Kahan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Newton Wellesley Surgeons Inc.2000 Washington St Ste 365, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Directions (617) 244-5355
- 2 2014 Washington St, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Directions (617) 243-5540
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I saw Doctor Kahan for minor surgery to deal with sebaceous cyst. There was very little waiting involved. He was very warm and courteous and business-like at the same time.
- Harvard University
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
Dr. Kahan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kahan has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Lipomas and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahan.
