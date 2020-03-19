See All General Surgeons in Newton Lower Falls, MA
Dr. Morton Kahan, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (21)
Map Pin Small Newton Lower Falls, MA
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Morton Kahan, MD

Dr. Morton Kahan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Kahan works at Newton Wellesley Surgeons Inc. in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Lipomas and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kahan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Newton Wellesley Surgeons Inc.
    2000 Washington St Ste 365, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 244-5355
  2. 2
    2014 Washington St, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 243-5540

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Umbilical Hernia
Lipomas
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Umbilical Hernia
Lipomas
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Breast Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 19, 2020
    I saw Doctor Kahan for minor surgery to deal with sebaceous cyst. There was very little waiting involved. He was very warm and courteous and business-like at the same time.
    — Mar 19, 2020
    Dr. Kahan's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Kahan

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Morton Kahan, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215933320
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard University
    Internship
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Morton Kahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kahan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kahan works at Newton Wellesley Surgeons Inc. in Newton Lower Falls, MA. View the full address on Dr. Kahan’s profile.

    Dr. Kahan has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Lipomas and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

