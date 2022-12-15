Overview

Dr. Morton Kahlenberg, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Mcgill University Quebec and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Kahlenberg works at Surgical Oncology Associates of South Texas in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Schertz, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.