Offers telehealth
Dr. Morton Rinder, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Mercy Hospital Washington, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.
Chesterfield Cardiology Care, LLC222 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 560, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 485-8788Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Mercy Hospital Washington
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I go to Dr. Rinder. We think he is wonderful! Never in a hurry and answers any questions we have. We feel very fortunate to have him as our Doctor. Such an outgoing personality!! We would highly recommend his services.
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1881799336
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Dr. Rinder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rinder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rinder has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rinder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Rinder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rinder.
