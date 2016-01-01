Overview of Dr. Morvarid Ebrahimi, MD

Dr. Morvarid Ebrahimi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.



Dr. Ebrahimi works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.