Dr. Morvarid Ebrahimi, MD

Internal Medicine
3.6 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Morvarid Ebrahimi, MD

Dr. Morvarid Ebrahimi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.

Dr. Ebrahimi works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ebrahimi's Office Locations

    Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican
    1595 Soquel Dr Ste 400, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Dehydration
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Anemia
Dehydration
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Morvarid Ebrahimi, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1366771727
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Maricopa Integrated Health System
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Ross University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Dominican Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Morvarid Ebrahimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ebrahimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ebrahimi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ebrahimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ebrahimi works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ebrahimi’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ebrahimi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ebrahimi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ebrahimi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ebrahimi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.