Dr. Morvarid Rezaie, DO

Internal Medicine
4.0 (28)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Morvarid Rezaie, DO

Dr. Morvarid Rezaie, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from University Of North Texas Health Science Center-Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Rezaie works at Plaza Primary Health Clinic in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rezaie's Office Locations

    Fort Worth
    1650 W Rosedale St Ste 301, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 259-4333
    Ft. Worth Primary Care Pllc
    800 8th Ave Ste 616, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 243-7995

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  • Medical City Fort Worth
  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Dermatitis
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Dermatitis
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acidosis
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Adhesive Capsulitis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
High Cholesterol
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 31, 2022
    Dr Rezaie spends more personal time 1:1 than any doctor I have had in 70 years. She truly listens and the visit is not over until the patient is finished.
    Ken — Jul 31, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Morvarid Rezaie, DO
    About Dr. Morvarid Rezaie, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1164692026
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Plaza Medical Center of Fort Worth
    Medical Education
    • University Of North Texas Health Science Center-Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Texas-Dallas
    Board Certifications
    • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Morvarid Rezaie, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rezaie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rezaie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rezaie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rezaie works at Plaza Primary Health Clinic in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rezaie’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Rezaie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rezaie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rezaie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rezaie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

