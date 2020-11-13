Dr. Mose Hayes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mose Hayes, MD
Overview of Dr. Mose Hayes, MD
Dr. Mose Hayes, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Santa Rosa Beach, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast and Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.
Dr. Hayes' Office Locations
Ascension Sacred Heart Cancer Care27 Mack Bayou Loop Ste 1000, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459 Directions (850) 622-0873
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Hayes since August 2015. He is the kindest, most compassionate person and makes you feel comfortable immediately. I drive 1.5 hours each way and would drive much farther to have Dr Hayes as my oncologist. In addition to Dr Hayes, the entire team is amazingly friendly, knowledgeable, and skilled. I highly recommend Dr Hayes and his team to anyone in need of an oncologist.
About Dr. Mose Hayes, MD
- Hematology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hayes accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayes has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hayes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayes.
