Overview of Dr. Moses Kitakule, MD

Dr. Moses Kitakule, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MAKERERE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Franklin Foundation Hospital, Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kitakule works at Acadiana Chest Clinic in New Iberia, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.