Dr. Kitakule has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moses Kitakule, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Moses Kitakule, MD
Dr. Moses Kitakule, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MAKERERE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Franklin Foundation Hospital, Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kitakule works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kitakule's Office Locations
-
1
Physician Utilities Inc.2309 E Main St Ste 202, New Iberia, LA 70560 Directions (337) 364-8500
-
2
Snore & Sleep LLC715 N Lewis St Ste B, New Iberia, LA 70563 Directions (337) 551-4471
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbeville General Hospital
- Franklin Foundation Hospital
- Iberia Medical Center
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kitakule?
He is excellent and I tust him completely for me and my mother's care.
About Dr. Moses Kitakule, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1588602056
Education & Certifications
- MAKERERE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kitakule accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kitakule has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kitakule works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kitakule. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kitakule.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kitakule, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kitakule appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.